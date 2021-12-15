$46.67 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post sales of $46.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the highest is $48.50 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $181.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $229.09 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $540.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

