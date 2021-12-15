4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFNTF opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.98.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
