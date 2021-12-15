$5.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $20.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $20.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $19.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $155.36. The company had a trading volume of 282,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

