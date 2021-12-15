$51.17 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce sales of $51.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $44.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $666.48 million, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Transcat has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 4.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 43.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

