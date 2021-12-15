$551.82 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post sales of $551.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.67 million and the lowest is $539.50 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $446.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($22.81) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBR. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBR opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

