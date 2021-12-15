57,615 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,546,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,206,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,724,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of GXO opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

