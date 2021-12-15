57,615 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,546,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,206,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,724,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GXO opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
See Also: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.