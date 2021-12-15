$702.90 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post $702.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.80 million. ITT posted sales of $708.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ITT by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 39.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.