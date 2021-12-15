$778.89 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report sales of $778.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860.10 million and the lowest is $751.10 million. Splunk reported sales of $745.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,185,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,798,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,642,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $142.50. Splunk has a 52-week low of $107.65 and a 52-week high of $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.33.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.