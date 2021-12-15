$856.25 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $856.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.00 million and the lowest is $852.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $788.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.45.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $222,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 214.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $124.28 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

