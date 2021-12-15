A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.52

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 111022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DNB Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

