AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $112,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

