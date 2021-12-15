Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANF. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

