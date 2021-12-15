Abyss Market Capitalization Tops $5.01 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $199,287.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00207773 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

