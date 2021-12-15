Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00197414 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.