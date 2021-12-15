ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.