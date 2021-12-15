Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $381.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.