AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Volume Hits $300.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $45,393.35 and approximately $300.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.