ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Achieves $509,971.37

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $509,971.37 and approximately $33,687.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00031044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.