Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,410 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $621.13. 26,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.85. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $295.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

