Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 3.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.51. 37,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,483. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

