Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Cap of $54.13 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $54.13 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00005354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00120670 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,078 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.