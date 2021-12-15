Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,035 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 1.12% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 308,864 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of ADES opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

