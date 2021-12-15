Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Decreased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 740,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

