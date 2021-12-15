Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 34,771 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $66,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,785. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.

