Adviser Investments LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned 2.15% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $45,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. 121,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,693. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $54.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33.

