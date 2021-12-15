Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 688,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,854,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.