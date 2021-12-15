AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Trading 0% Higher

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.34. 9,927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 5,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

