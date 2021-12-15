Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.69 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

