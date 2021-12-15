Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $117.15 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.7% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $117,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 132,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $3,316,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 111,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,687,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,055. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $102.91 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $605.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

