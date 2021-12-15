Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $46.62 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.58% of Universal Display worth $46,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $153.30. 2,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

