Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $57.28 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.51% of Essential Utilities worth $57,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

WTRG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. 1,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,779. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

