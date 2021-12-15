Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Increases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.47% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $64,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.97. 3,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,529. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

