Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for 1.3% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 1.14% of Tetra Tech worth $91,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $169.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,026 shares of company stock worth $17,930,290 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

