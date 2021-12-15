Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $46,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,180. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

