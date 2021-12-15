Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.4% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $97,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $231.55. 8,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

