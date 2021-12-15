Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Purchases 18,848 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.12% of State Street worth $35,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of State Street by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

STT traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,805. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

