Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Purchases 4,198 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Insulet worth $75,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 25.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Insulet by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $12.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.07. 4,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

