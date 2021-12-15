Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 67,527 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,527 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Gartner worth $70,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

IT traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $315.92. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,478. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.22 and a 200-day moving average of $292.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,082. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.