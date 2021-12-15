AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.18

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.18 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 45.05 ($0.60). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 46.75 ($0.62), with a volume of 2,311,954 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £340.80 million and a PE ratio of -51.94.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,858.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,000.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

