African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 44,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

African Gold Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.