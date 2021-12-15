Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.85

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 11215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on API shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Agora alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agora by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agora by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agora by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 558,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agora by 1,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agora by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,912,000 after acquiring an additional 808,822 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.