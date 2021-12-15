Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 141.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

ADC opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

