Aidos Kuneen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $232,116.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and $232,116.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,211.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.65 or 0.07912622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00305392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00892088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071737 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00382812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00258024 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

