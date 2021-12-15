AiLink Token (ALI) Achieves Market Cap of $637,842.80

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One AiLink Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $637,842.80 and approximately $2,072.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.34 or 0.00396126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010458 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $630.80 or 0.01292437 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003038 BTC.

AiLink Token Coin Profile

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

