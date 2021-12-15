Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.67.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.20 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after buying an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after buying an additional 243,911 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

