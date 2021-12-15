Akash Network Market Capitalization Reaches $170.12 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $170.12 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.73 or 0.08163830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,947.56 or 0.99831823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

