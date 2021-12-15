Akroma Market Capitalization Hits $338,538.98 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Akroma has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $338,538.98 and approximately $482.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.83 or 0.07968552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00072258 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.