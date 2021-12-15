Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.30. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($2.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.38 and a beta of 1.63.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

