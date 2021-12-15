Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $9.09 on Wednesday, hitting $234.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,888. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

