Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.10.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 184,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 92,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.